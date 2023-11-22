The Santa Clauses: Tim Allen Addresses the Show's Potential Beyond Season 2

Earlier this month, Disney+ took fans back to the North Pole with the debut of The Santa Clauses Season 2. The series is a continuation of the popular film series that saw Tim Allen's Scott Calvin accidentally take over the role of Santa. This season has put a lot of focus on Santa's kids, Cal and Sandra, and the powers they may or may not have received by being born at the North Pole. As the mythology of the show continues to grow, so does the question of how long the story can continue. After all, there's a whole new generation of Scott children who have stories of their own. Could that mean we have a lengthy Santa Clauses future ahead of us?

ComicBook.com recently talked to Allen and his co-star/daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick about the new season of The Santa Clauses. We asked how much story there is to tell beyond this second installment, and Allen dove into some of the different things that could be explored at length going forward.

"I'm a sci-fi guy and I love stories. The fact that we haven't really figured out Cal's potential yet, and we're seeing a lot of potential for [Sandra] that all of a sudden opened up," Allen explained. "Even me as I go, 'Wow, this could go somewhere.' She's a human and she has abilities way past what witches are used to. So we don't know where this could go. And all of a sudden me, as a sci-fi guy, [thinking] this could be a whole other world."

The Santa Clauses Season 2 sees both Claus children given more responsibility. Cal has some natural abilities and is chosen as the eventual replacement for Santa, but he struggles with what the mantle requires. Meanwhile Sandra is steadily learning that she might actually be a witch, giving her all sorts of powers she never expected to have.

As the series continues, the journeys of Cal and Sandra present the most obvious paths forward.

What Is The Santa Clauses Season 2 About?

The second season of The Santa Clauses is all about the family, as Scott/Santa decides that the business of Christmas should be kept in his actual family. you can check out the synopsis below!

"In the series' sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

New episodes of The Santa Clauses debut on Disney+ every Wednesday.