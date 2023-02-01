Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Missing Out on Film Roles Like Fight Club for Buffy

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been busy promoting her new series, Wolf Pack, which releases its second episode on Paramount+ tomorrow. Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and since her new series is also a supernatural teen drama, she's been fielding a lot of questions from her time on the beloved series. Gellar has revealed what item she kept from the set, and has opened up about the show's legacy amid the allegations made against the show's creator, Joss Whedon. During a recent chat with The Guardian, Gellar talked about missing out on big film roles during her time making Buffy, which included Fight Club, American Beauty, The Wedding Planner, and Gangs of New York.

Gellar revealed that she's not bothered by the roles she missed out on during Buffy, explaining, "I also made a great television show." Gellar started working at a young age, but she also doesn't mourn a lost childhood. "My mom was a single mother, working just above the poverty line, and I got to travel the world, to see and do things that would never have been afforded to me." She added, "I love what I do – which is work, work, work." Although, she did admit that she eventually burned out. She talked about the death of her The Crazy Ones co-star, Robin Williams.

"When we lost Robin, it was this whole reset for me: 'Everything's going by really fast, and I'm missing it,'" Gellar explained. "When I did the pilot for The Crazy Ones, my son was two months old – it was nonstop, and I needed to be at home for a while." She added of taking a break: "Your job may not always be there. You can be surpassed by other people; interests change ... When you are mid-to-late 30s in this business, and you look young like I do, you're not getting the meaty wife or mother roles, because you don't look old enough – but you're too old for the ingenue. It's a weird position to be in."

"I've been doing this for 40 years. I have a lot of experience, and I have a lot to bring to the table. If you're just looking for an actor that just wants to have the credit, I'm not your person. I'm going to have ideas, and I'm going to be vocal about them."

Has Sarah Michelle Gellar Addressed the Wild Wolf Pack/Buffy Fan Theory?

In Wolf Pack, Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey, and there's a wild fan theory going around that her character is actually a retired Buffy who has since changed her name and career, and that the final episode of the new werewolf series will reveal her true identity. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gellar was asked about the theory.

"That's really funny. I like it. I'm down for it," Gellar shared. "No, I can tell you that one is not the case. That is not what you will find out, but that's funny." She added, "Wouldn't it be funny if you just found out, [Wolf Pack] season two is just Buffy? It's all a ruse."

The first episode of Wolf Pack is now streaming on Paramount+.