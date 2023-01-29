Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What She Kept From the Buffy Set

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been busy promoting her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, which is based on the book of the same name by Edo van Belkom. The supernatural teen show centers on werewolves, which isn't exactly new territory for Gellar. The actor played the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and she's been fielding questions about the beloved series during her Wolf Pack press tour. During a WhoWhatWear video, Gellar was asked about keeping items from the Buffy set and she revealed she still has a pair of boots from the show.

"We used to say: 'When the boots went on, you know the fighting was going to happen,'" Gellar explained. "I still have a pair of those boots in my house that I still fit into." She added, "What did I keep from my Buffy wardrobe? ... I wish I would have understood to keep more of it – not that necessarily that was an option because the studios like to take it back, but you don't realize the sentimental importance that you'd have on something like that later." She admitted, "A lot of times at the end of an episode you're so sick of looking at an outfit that you don't always take it – again, if the option was available." The actor went on to say that she's more likely to take things home now that she has more experience in the industry. "Now I don't make that mistake anymore," she shared.

In the video, Gellar talked more about Buffy's iconic wardrobe.

"Buffy's costumes were a huge part of who she was and what she was experiencing at that moment," Gellar explained. "When you first meet her she's this traditional, essential Valley girl, California girl that doesn't want the weight of her world on her shoulders, and she dressed accordingly ... But as she accepted the power and the responsibility her outfits sort of progressed with that." She added, "Buffy was always fashionable. I think it was one of the first real female heroines that you saw who did not sacrifice fashion for killing."

What Does Sarah Michelle Gellar Think About Buffy Now?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved shows in history, but it's no secret Joss Whedon created a toxic set behind the scenes. When Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter showed support for the actor by sharing her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. Gellar has since talked about the "extremely toxic male set," but hopes that the show's "legacy hasn't changed." The star recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Buffy and shared her thoughts on how it's being perceived today...

"I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed," Gellar explained. "I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

The first episode of Wolf Pack is now streaming on Paramount+.