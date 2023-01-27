Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Wild Buffy Fan Theory

Wolf Pack's first episode is now streaming on Paramount+ and the series sees Sarah Michelle Gellar's long-awaited return to TV. Gellar is known for an array of roles throughout her career, but many know her best for playing the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic show ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and saw Gellar facing off with vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. In Wolf Pack, Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey, and there's a wild fan theory going around that her character is actually a retired Buffy who has since changed her name and career, and that the final episode of the new werewolf series will reveal her true identity. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gellar was asked about the theory.

"That's really funny. I like it. I'm down for it," Gellar shared. "No, I can tell you that one is not the case. That is not what you will find out, but that's funny." She added, "Wouldn't it be funny if you just found out, [Wolf Pack] season two is just Buffy? It's all a ruse."

Did Buffy Influence Wolf Pack?

Gellar recently had a chat with The New York Times and talked about how her seven-year run as Buffy helped prepare her for Wolf Pack.

"Especially now, I go into my projects as an executive producer," Gellar explained. "Wolf Pack, for example. I have these two young girls and two young boys [acting] on it. I have made it very clear from Day 1 that if there are things the production wants to talk to them about, I want them to go through me. Because I've been there. And I want [the performers] to always have a safe space."

Gellar added, "I always try to come in with a smile on my face and set a tone on a set. We're all equals. It doesn't matter what job someone does, they get treated exactly the same ... When I was on Buffy, I made sure that I did every job at least one time so that I understood what everyone did. I held the boom; I tried to mix sound – I was really bad at it; focus pulling. I think a lot of young actors go, 'My job is to show up and say my lines.' Not really. Your job is to be part of the whole team."

Wolf Pack's second episode is coming to Paramount+ on February 2nd.