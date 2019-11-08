Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Favorite Buffy The Vampire Slayer Episodes

All these years later fans still can’t get enough of Sunnydale’s Vampire Slayer, and neither can the people behind the classic TV series. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has never shied away from opening up about the series and her time as the chosen one, even her favorite parts. In a new interview with BuzzFeed, the actress broke down her favorite episodes for the entire series, picking three that line up perfectly with many fans’ favorite episodes, ranging from the formula-breaking creative entries to the most heart-wrenching and gut-punching of episodes.

When asked to rank her top three favorite episodes of the series, Gellar succinctly picked them all, saying: “‘The Body,’ ‘The Prom,’ and the silent episode, ‘Hush.’” For the uninitiated, “The Body” is one of the most harrowing episodes from the entire series, landing about 2/3 of the way through the show’s fifth season and delivering one of the most emotional plot lines as Buffy deals with the fallout of her mother’s unexpected death. “The Prom” debuted near the end of the series’ third season, and as the title implies, sees the Slayer attend her senior year prom, with on-again/off-again lover Angel also attending as her date. “Hush” debuted in Buffy’s fourth season, and as Gellar said, was mostly silent. In the episode, demons known as “The Gentlemen” arrive and steal the voices of everyone in town. It would go on to be nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, the only writing Emmy that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was ever nominated for.

Gellar didn’t limit her talk with Buzzfeed strictly to her favorite moments and episodes, revealing the hardest scenes to film in the series were always the nighttime fight sequences. “It was cold and your muscles get tense, so trying to stay awake and keep your muscles loose (was difficult),” she said. Gellar also summarized one of the many lessons she learned from the show, noting: “I don’t think I could narrow it down to one, but one [of the many lessons] I learned is girls kick butt!”

Finally, Gellar was asked if she ever experienced any “supernatural/spooky events while filming in the graveyards” for the series. An expert on the locations after seven seasons, she replied: “You know, graveyards are oddly peaceful. I think people don’t realize that — if you’re in a nice one — there’s something peaceful [about them]. They’re not as scary as you think once you get over the first anxiety of it.”

It was revealed last summer that a reboot of the popular series was officially in the works with series creator Joss Whedon developing a new version of the series with Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD alum Monica Owusu-Breen. Owusu-Breen will pen the script which will reportedly feature a black actress stepping into the role of Buffy. There have been few updates on the series’ progression and development since then, but check this space for future news on the property as we learn it!