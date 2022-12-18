Saturday Night Live: Austin Butler Episode Features Elvis Sketch, But It's Not What You Think

Tonight is the final episode of Saturday Night Live for 2022 and with Elvis star Austin Butler hosting the NBC favorite it should come as no surprsie that a joke about the King of Rock'n'roll occurred, just not how you think. Around Midnight Eastern Time it became clear that a sketch about Elvis was on the way as the set-up was previewed during a commercial break, only when it came time for cameras to return to Studio 8H, Austin Butler wasn't the one playing the character. While Sarah Sherman suited up as "Jewish Elvis," Butler appeared in the crowd as an old woman that was VERY enthusiastic about the performance.

In the sketch, Jewish Elvis sings a few bars of classic Elvis songs only to use them as bridges into Jewish stereotype jokes. Some fans were quick to praise the sketch with one user writing: "How Austin Butler reacted to Jewish Elvis is exactly how I reacted to Austin Butler as Elvis," but another added that it felt "slightly stereotypical and antisemitic." According to The Saturday Night Network, this sketch was previously put together for the Miles Teller-hosted episode, but was cut at the dress rehearsal. Check it out for yourself below.

Will Elvis be nominated for Oscars?

Though nominations for the Academy Awards haven't been announced, Elvis is a favorite for several. Not only was the film a major hit, but director Baz Luhrmann and co-star Tom Hanks are also favorites with The Academy. Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director all seem like distinct possibilities for the film, but Best Costumes and Best Editing seem like guarantees.

What is Elvis about?

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

The cast of Elvis also includes Dacre Montgomery, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Luke Bracey, and Shonka Dukureh.