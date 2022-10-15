Saturday Night Live: Megan Thee Stallion Meets Naked Sarah Sherman in Wild New Promo

This week will see the third episode of Saturday Night Live's 48th season with none other than Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion appearing as both host and musical guest. Ahead of the new episode this weekend, some of the first promos featuring the artist and highlighting her comedic chops have made their way online. Though the most recent is the traditional host with a cast member style (Heidi Gardner appears with Megan and even does magic), another was released that feature Megan Thee Stallion and a totally naked Sarah Sherman. You can watch both of them in the players below.

When she appears on Stage 8H at 30 Rock, Megan Thee Stallion will join a rare list of persons that have acted as both host and musical guest. In the past this was something that happened very rarely, with Paul Simon becoming the first person to do it way back in 1975 (he would fill both role three more times across the show as well). Others that managed to fill both roles at once in the 1970s included Art Garfunkel and even The Rolling Stones. In recent years SNL has recruited more host/musical guest combos including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Donald Glover, and Nick Jonas.

Even though only two episodes of Saturday Night Live has been released in season 48 the series has already courted a bit of controversy. First the opening credits for the new season left off one key cast member, Cecily Strong, who wasn't previously confirmed to have departed; it was later confirmed that she will return to the series but is currently shooting another project. Another was after a sketch made it to air featuring host Miles Tenner and other mainstays dressed up as the bear family from the Charmin brand toilet paper commercials. As some pointed out, the sketch was eerily familiar to a sketch filmmaker Joel Haver shared with fans online back in July, though Haver doesn't believe there was any ill intent.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock. All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.