‘Saturday Night Live’ Reveals Bloopers From Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling and More

A new Saturday Night Live blooper reel reveals how stars like Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Tiffany Haddish handle botched takes.

The behind the scenes video shows outtakes from SNL‘s digital shorts in the most recent season. It features hosts Tracey Morgan, Ryan Gosling, Charles Barkley, Will Ferrell, Jessica Chastain Kevin Hart and Bill Hader. More often, however, the on-set antics come from the show’s main cast members, including Pete Davidson, Keenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon, among others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clips flash back to some of this year’s biggest sketches, including The Star Wars parodies leading into the release of Solo, and the iconic “Friendos” featuring Donald Glover.

The clips showed the interesting contrast in how certain stars handle a missed line. Comedy veterans like Hart were prone to giggle through the scenes, reduced to laughter by the show’s expert cast.

Meanwhile Barkley, a professional athlete, let loose a torrent of self-conscious curses every time he got his lines wrong.

Of course, like all good blooper reels, some of the moments were clearly intentional. Ferrell had the whole room laughing as he purposefully held up the product he was plugging upside-down, and Mikey Day stayed in character as Han Solo as he accepted responsibility for a car alarm going off in the distance.

Other hilarious moments were simply parts of the show that got cut. Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon apparently had the time of their lives riffing on the documentary parody “The Dolphin Who Learned to Speak,” though some of their jokes were undoubtedly left out for the sake of any children who might have been watching.

The clip show is a brilliant move for Saturday Night Live‘s producers. While the show is out of season, a blooper real like this is the kind of thing that will hold some attention online. As it makes the rounds on social media and in e-mail chains, it will also remind people of the efficacy the show still has. SNL has been back in the spotlight quite a bit in recent years, as the U.S. grapples with an unprecedented political divide. The show’s unique brand of fast-paced, surgically relevant satire is a vital part of that discussion — as NBC hopes to remind people.

Meanwhile, the show has also used the summer months to capitalize on its decades-long legacy. The YouTube channel has been filled with “SNL Vintage” clips, showing some of the greatest moments in live TV history. This includes old footage of Robin Williams, the Olsen twins and other stars, as well as more recent clips that bear remembering. Around the time that Ariana Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson, the channel featured a “vintage” clip of her in a sketch with Keenan Thompson and Teran Killam.

There’s no official word on when SNL might return this fall, though in recent years it has come back between mid-September and mid-October.