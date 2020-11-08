Saturday Night Live Fans Upset After College Football Delays Dave Chappelle Episode
Tonight's the sixth-straight episode of Saturday Night Live Season 46, and its the most anticipated episode in recent history. Due to the 2020 general election that's taken most of the week to get sorted out, the masses were looking forward to the episode, which will be delayed nearly an hour after it was originally supposed to air. The episode is set to be hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle with Foo Fighters as the musical guests, favorites of those who tune in.
A game between two of the nation's top college programs — #1 Clemson and #4 Notre Dame — went into two overtimes, causing the delay. Factoring in another half-hour delay after the game ended for local news, and SNL is now set to air at 12:30 p.m. Eastern instead of its usual 11:30 p.m slot. For the record, Notre Dame bested Clemson 47-40.
As you might expect, SNL fans quickly took to Twitter to complain about the delay. See what they're saying below.
WTG Clemson
Leave it to Clemson to ruin a Saturday Night Live we were all looking forward to— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 8, 2020
Sheik Speaks
CLEMSON AND NOTRE DAME TAKING LONGER THAN VOTE COUNTING. HURRY THE FUCK UP AND WIN SO I CAN WATCH THE SNL WITH THE LEGEND DAVE CHAPPELLE.— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 8, 2020
Literally...
Literally of all the nights to delay a Saturday Night Live episode...— Julia ✵ (@juuuuuhlia_) November 8, 2020
Saturday Night Delay
I want to watch Saturday Night Live not Saturday Night Delay.— Kasi (@kasilynnblair) November 8, 2020
The Audacity
Ok, sliiiiiightly annoyed that after everything we went through this week, college football somehow has priority (and audacity) to delay us seeing Saturday Night Live. Cmon!— Trey W. (@trentbtrey) November 8, 2020
Enough With the News
Do we really need local LATE NIGHT news to further delay @nbcsnl? Seriously...— AAB (@bquit8) November 8, 2020
Not Tonight
Oh no. Tonight is not the night to delay @nbcsnl. Lmao. #SNL— Dustin Brewster🏴☠️ (@babyfacebrewstr) November 8, 2020