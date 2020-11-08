Saturday Night Live Fans Upset After College Football Delays Dave Chappelle Episode

Tonight's the sixth-straight episode of Saturday Night Live Season 46, and its the most anticipated episode in recent history. Due to the 2020 general election that's taken most of the week to get sorted out, the masses were looking forward to the episode, which will be delayed nearly an hour after it was originally supposed to air. The episode is set to be hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle with Foo Fighters as the musical guests, favorites of those who tune in.

A game between two of the nation's top college programs — #1 Clemson and #4 Notre Dame — went into two overtimes, causing the delay. Factoring in another half-hour delay after the game ended for local news, and SNL is now set to air at 12:30 p.m. Eastern instead of its usual 11:30 p.m slot. For the record, Notre Dame bested Clemson 47-40.

As you might expect, SNL fans quickly took to Twitter to complain about the delay. See what they're saying below.