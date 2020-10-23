Saturday Night Live Host Adele Impresses With Her American Accent in New Promo

✖

British pop sensation Adele is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and her first TV spot shows off her best effort at an American accent. And actually, something that might surprise some of her fans: it's really good. While Adele has appeared on SNL as a musical guest before, this is her first time as a host -- and the announcement came as something of a surprise to pretty much everybody. Friends and fans are excited to see how Adele conveys her own personality and humor in the monologue and the rest of the hosting gig, after years of getting glimpses of her charm and humor.

Adele has been a major part of the pop music landscape since her first appearance on Saturday Night Live more than a decade ago. The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter has released three albums -- 19, 21, and 25 -- all of which have gone at least eight times platinum, selling millions of copies. She also has released two EPs on iTunes and a live album on CD/DVD and Blu-ray -- the latter of which sold over 1 million copies in the United States and 3 million worldwide along the way.

"I'm so excited about this!!" Adele posted to Instagram last week. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!" Adele continued in her Instagram post. "I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all."

Adele hosts Saturday Night Live on October 24, 2020, with musical guest H.E.R. Episodes air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.