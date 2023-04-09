Aladdin's Jafar Crashes Saturday Night Live Weekend Update

Jafar made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, appearing on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. Played by Bowen Yang, the character launched into a tirade against Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R) because of the politicians ongoing legal battle with The Walt Disney Company.

Last year, DeSantis signed a law cancelling the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the autonomous body governing the land Disney is built upon. Now, Jafar has had enough—see Yang's hilarious portrayal that many are applauding below.

Disney villain Jafar stops by the Update desk to talk Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/ftjXNaLKfX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

As far as Aladdin and Jafar go, Disney's actively exploring potential opportunities for sequels to 2019's live-action remake.

"We have now [explored the idea for a sequel]," producer Dan Lin previously told ComicBook.com. "We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They've watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there's more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that's been done before. We're really looking at what's been done before in the past and the home video, and there's just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise."

