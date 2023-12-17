Saturday Night LIve: Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig Crash Kate McKinnon's Monologue

Kate McKinnon has returned to 30 Rock, making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live during the sketch comedy's latest edition. While she was going through her opening monologue, McKinnon was interrupted by two of SNL's most famous alumni: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

"I don't really like to talk in my own voice. That's kind of why I got into this racket in the first place," McKinnon started her monologue with. "Ever since I left his job because my skin was reacting poorly to the prosthetics, I've been trying to assemble a human personality and so far I have a hat so strong hat."

Kate McKinnon’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/qwSMX4qht0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2023

"The truth is I was required to sing. I said to Lorne 'I don't think so,' and he said 'it's Christmas!' So I will sing the thing I left on his voicemail after he asked me to return," McKinnon started before playing "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

She added, "Yeah, it's been a big year as I was also in the Barbie movie. I played a character called Weird Barbie. I walked in on the first day and they were like, Oh my God, you look perfect, and I was like these are my clothes," she joked.

That's when Rudolph and Wigg popped up, joking about the accolades they've achieved thanks to the show, joking they had the same resumes as Beyonce and Taylor Swfit, respectively.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.