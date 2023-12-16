Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon Returns to Show

For the first time in a few years, Kate McKinnon is returning to 30 Rock. Tonight, December 16th, the comedian will take the stage for the first time as the host of Saturday Night Live. Though it's her first time at Studio 8H as host, it's far from the first time McKinnon has appeared on the show. McKinnon had first joined the cast of SNL as a featured player halfway through Season 37.

She then remained on the show, eventually becoming the series' longest-tenured female cast member, until her departure at the end of Season 47. McKinnon's record was subsequently broken by Cecily Strong, who was initially set to return during last week's cold open. Tonight, McKinnon will be joined by musical guest Billie Eilish, who's making her third appearance on the series.

Tonight's episode also happens to be the last new episode of the year. Combined with the fact tonight's episode features the return of McKinnon, it's like many surprise appearances are in store as the cast gets ready to celebrate the holidays. Given Strong was set to make a surprise return last weekend, it's possible the actor decided to postpone an appearance until tonight's episode.

Why did Cecily Strong leave SNL?

As with most SNL departures, Strong left to pursue other opportunities in Hollywood. She appeared as a part of the SNL cast from 2012 until her departure halfway through Season 48 during the 2022-2023 fall television season.

"My heart is bursting. I have a lot of big huge life changing love to unpack, so this is what I can say tonight," Strong said in a lengthy post on Instagram after her departure. "Ten and a half years ago I got my dream job. The first actual work day I tried to be very cool and make it look like I knew what i was doing and I was supposed to be there."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.