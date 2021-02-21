Saturday Night Live Enlists Nick Jonas for Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest

✖

Nick Jonas is returning to Saturday Night Live. Announced Saturday morning, the musician will take to the show next weekend, rounding out the month on Saturday, February 27th. In the first twofer of the season, Jonas will be serving as both host and musical guest. Though it's his hosting debut, it will be Jonas' fourth time performing music on the show, having previously once as a solo artist and twice as part of The Jonas Brothers.

Next week's episode will likely be the last new episode before a late winter break. Though Season 45 was greatly impacted by the onset of the COVID pandemic this time last year, the series took a one-week break at the end of February the year prior, in Season 44.

A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th! pic.twitter.com/V318MLVQqF — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 20, 2021

The series will likely then come back for the remainder of March and most of April, before taking another few weeks off for a spring break before returning to 30 Rock and finishing the season.

Before then, however, Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) will make his hosting debut with Bad Bunny as a musical guest. After a stand-out role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix hit, Page has been a favorite to take over the James Bond role in the 007 franchise.

"I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that's one of the more pleasant ones, so I can please as far as that goes," the actor said in an appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this year.

"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like if you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renowned that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word," he added. "It's like a merit badge, like the 'B' word merit badge. I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge."

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

