Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Gets Serious in Cold Open Dicussing Israel, Palestine

While Saturday Night Live's cold opens are traditionally reserved for major commentary on current headlines, typically roasting congress, the president (sitting and former), or something else in the news. This week's episode, the Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere and the first since the Writer's Strike was settled, was no different, as the ongoing conflict between. Host and former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson appeared on screen as the series faded up to begin, appearing on stage at Studio 8H with a somber look on his face.

"This week we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza. And I know what you're thinking, Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson? Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So I know something about what that's like. I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering, Israeli children and Palestinian children. And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. And, you know, no one in this world deserves to suffer like that, especially not kids."

He continued, "You know, after my dad died, my mom tried pretty much everything she could do to cheer me up. I remember one day when I was eight. She got me what she thought was a Disney movie. But it was actually the Eddie Murphy stand up special Delirious. And we played it in the car on the way home and when she heard the things Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away. But then she noticed something. For the first time in a long time, I was laughing again. I don't understand that. I really don't and I never will. But sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy. You know, my heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight, I'm gonna do what I've always done in the face of tragedy, and that's trying to be funny. Remember, I said try and live from New York, it's Saturday Night."

When and where to watch Saturday Night Live

As with previous years, the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live will begin airing at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time. It will be broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock. After the premiere, SNL will return with another new episode next weekend on Saturday, October 21st. Then, Bad Bunny will serve as both host and musical guest.