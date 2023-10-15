SNL's Pete Davidson Returns With Hilarious Monologue

In a move that's long past due, Pete Davidson has returned to Studio 8H to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. Originally set to host an episode towards the end of Season 48, Davidson's return earlier this year was cancelled at the onset of the Writers Guild of America strike. The wait was well worth it for many as Saturday, Davidson brought his A-game for his opening monologue at the beginning of the Season 49 premiere, touching on anything from career aspirations to personal relationships and beyond. Davidson began by revealing he's been trying to bond with his sister, so they decided to watch a popular HBO series for the first time.

"You know, me and my sister both never saw Game of Thrones," Davidson said. "I had no idea how sick everyone was. I thought it was like dragons and stuff. Hardly any dragons. Lots of incest, tons of incest. So much incest. You can leave the house come back incest is still happening. It's a very weird show to watch when you're trying to find common ground."

Why did Pete Davidson leave SNL?

Davidson's hosting return was the comedian's first time back on Saturday Night Live since leaving the show at the end of Season 47. Upon his casting for the live sketch comedy prior to Season 40 in 2014, Davidson set a record for the youngest person to ever join the cast of the series.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his SNL exit. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on Peacock. You can sign up for the streaming platform here.