SNL Fans Applaud Weekend Update for Amber Heard, Supreme Court Jokes
"Weekend Update" often finds itself as one of the most divisive sketches on Saturday Night Live, with fans judging entire episodes by the quality of the flagship bit. Sometimes the masses rail against hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che and other times, SNL watchers can't get enough. The latest iteration of the sketch falls into the latter category, with the segment quickly trending on Twitter due to the cutthroat jokes handed down by Jost and Che.
A large part of the segment touched on the leaked Supreme Court decision draft dominating much of the news cycle. On that front, Kate McKinnon appeared to applause as Amy Coney Barrett, one of the newest justices to join the highest court in the land. Watch some of the segment below.
This weekend's update with Colin and Che pic.twitter.com/uk9Yo5E2c0— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 8, 2022
Political jabs aside, the segment then veered into a handful of other controversial topics, including throwing shade at Amber Heard over allegations she defecated in the bed of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Golden
Weekend Update was golden tonight…— Westhawk 🇨🇦🇺🇦🚵🏼 (@Westhawk12) May 8, 2022
Carrying
Crazy how hard weekend update has SNL on its back— Zach Archibald (@zacha_011) May 8, 2022
Def Note Pulling Punches
Weekend Update isn’t pulling any punches on the Supreme Court draft this week. #SNL— Tom Brazelton (@tombrazelton) May 8, 2022
Giggles
The weekend update always got me like #SNL pic.twitter.com/McKMszYpmD— Emma Chainani (@EmmaSushila) May 8, 2022
Lmaooo
WOOO 🥳🥳 The Weekend Update Lmaooo 😭😭 #SNL— Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 (@superstarboss1) May 8, 2022
Don't Miss
Che and Jost don’t miss on Weekend Update. #SNL— oneoriginaldxg (@oneoriginaldxg) May 8, 2022
NO WEEKEND UPDATE DONT END I LOVE YOU #SNL— emily (@lokimulaney) May 8, 2022
Saturday Night Live airs live Saturday nights beginning at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. The series is streaming in its entirety on Peacock.prev