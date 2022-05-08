SNL Fans Applaud Weekend Update for Amber Heard, Supreme Court Jokes

"Weekend Update" often finds itself as one of the most divisive sketches on Saturday Night Live, with fans judging entire episodes by the quality of the flagship bit. Sometimes the masses rail against hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che and other times, SNL watchers can't get enough. The latest iteration of the sketch falls into the latter category, with the segment quickly trending on Twitter due to the cutthroat jokes handed down by Jost and Che.

A large part of the segment touched on the leaked Supreme Court decision draft dominating much of the news cycle. On that front, Kate McKinnon appeared to applause as Amy Coney Barrett, one of the newest justices to join the highest court in the land. Watch some of the segment below.

This weekend's update with Colin and Che pic.twitter.com/uk9Yo5E2c0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 8, 2022

Political jabs aside, the segment then veered into a handful of other controversial topics, including throwing shade at Amber Heard over allegations she defecated in the bed of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.