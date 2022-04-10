Saturday Night Live Fans Disappointed With Shortened Weekend Update Segment

Another week down and another episode of Saturday Night Live released, and fans aren’t having it with the show’s flagship sketch. Shortly before the show takes an extended spring break before returning to 30 Rock for a series of episodes in May, “Weekend Update” seemed to be cut a bit short — and fans aren’t too thrilled.

With a standard Update segment, there are usually two separate guests to help cut the sketch up into further segments. This week, however, there was just one guest bit. Shortly after that, the segment was cut short as Saturday Night Live cut to commercial and carried on with its regular programming. Due to the abruptness, fans quickly took to Twitter to rail against Saturday’s bit.

Keep scrolling to see what SNL fans are saying.

Effort

https://twitter.com/WifeySpice90/status/1513011875633639428?s=20&t=8ZOMNcRS4UZnkLYujrw6Aw

Weak

https://twitter.com/TVtater/status/1513011956965384198?s=20&t=8ZOMNcRS4UZnkLYujrw6Aw

#CancelChe

https://twitter.com/joseramonmarmtz/status/1513012015874420739?s=20&t=8ZOMNcRS4UZnkLYujrw6Aw

Bed Time

https://twitter.com/Langille/status/1513012244057100290?s=20&t=8ZOMNcRS4UZnkLYujrw6Aw

WTH?!

https://twitter.com/MikeJac54628330/status/1513012350609145859?s=20&t=8ZOMNcRS4UZnkLYujrw6Aw

Too Hard

https://twitter.com/RockyTopFan8/status/1513012937824342016?s=20&t=8ZOMNcRS4UZnkLYujrw6Aw

*****

Saturday Night Live is streaming on Peacock.