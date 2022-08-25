Saved by the Bell Leaving Netflix One Year After Arriving

Netflix made big waves with TV fans last fall when the service added the entire Saved by the Bell series to its lineup, along with all of the franchise's TV movies. Longtime fans of the franchise were instantly excited to watch Saved by the Bell on the biggest streaming service around. Unfortunately, the relationship between Saved by the Bell and Netflix was just a one-year affair, because the breakup is on its way next month.

Just one year after arriving on Netflix, Saved by the Bell is leaving the service. Netflix's September 2022 newsletter was released on Wednesday, and it revealed that Saved by the Bell is set to exit on September 14th. All six seasons of the series are leaving Netflix on that day, along with the three movies currently available.

If you're a fan of Saved by the Bell, all is not lost. The entire franchise is still streaming on Peacock, along with both seasons of the rebooted series.

Saved by the Bell is just one title set to exit Netflix in September. Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 9/1/22

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/2/22

Freaks

Leaving 9/3/22

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/9/22

Nightcrawler

Leaving 9/10/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving 9/17/22

Skylines

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Skies

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/25/22

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

