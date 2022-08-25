Saved by the Bell Leaving Netflix One Year After Arriving
Netflix made big waves with TV fans last fall when the service added the entire Saved by the Bell series to its lineup, along with all of the franchise's TV movies. Longtime fans of the franchise were instantly excited to watch Saved by the Bell on the biggest streaming service around. Unfortunately, the relationship between Saved by the Bell and Netflix was just a one-year affair, because the breakup is on its way next month.
Just one year after arriving on Netflix, Saved by the Bell is leaving the service. Netflix's September 2022 newsletter was released on Wednesday, and it revealed that Saved by the Bell is set to exit on September 14th. All six seasons of the series are leaving Netflix on that day, along with the three movies currently available.
If you're a fan of Saved by the Bell, all is not lost. The entire franchise is still streaming on Peacock, along with both seasons of the rebooted series.
Saved by the Bell is just one title set to exit Netflix in September. Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 9/1/22
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/2/22
Freaks
Leaving 9/3/22
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 9/9/22
Nightcrawler
Leaving 9/10/22
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving 9/12/22
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/14/22
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving 9/17/22
Skylines
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Skies
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/25/22
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving 9/29/22
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/30/22
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
