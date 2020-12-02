Sci-Fi Sports Drama Series Meshed In Works From Gunpowder & Sky's Dust and Balboa Productions

✖

Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label DUST announced today that they have teamed with Balboa Productions, run by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood, to develop and executive produce Meshed, a new TV series described as a sci-fi sports drama. Meshed will be written by Edward Ricourt (Jessica Jones, Wayward Pines, Raising Dion), with no director yet attached. Based on Rich Larson's short story of the same name, Meshed is centered around Mesh technology which allows for an immersive experience of professional basketball through the eyes of its athletes. Mesh enhances the game for viewers while commoditizing the lives of its players. The show will explore the intersection of sports, sponsorship, friendship, global entertainment and winning at all costs.

Both Gunpowder & Sky and Balboa have been pretty productive recently, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stallone is set to star in Samaritan, a superhero thriller directed by Julius Avery in which he plays an aging superhero long believed dead.

"Rich Larson's visionary short story sits at the cross-section of two very prescient ideas: the role of technology in enhancing athletic achievement, and the increasingly immersive world of spectator sport," said Braden Aftergood, Partner at Balboa Productions, in a statement. "Sylvester Stallone and I are honored to be partnered with Gunpowder & Sky and Ed Ricourt on this incredibly relevant project."

"One of my favorite things about 'Meshed,' and science fiction in general, is that oftentimes it’s prophetic," added Eric Bromberg, SVP of Development, Gunpowder & Sky. "This prescient series examines the future of sports in our society, and what a dream it is to craft such a show alongside Ed Ricourt and Balboa Productions."

Last month, in partnership with Hulu, Gunpowder & Sky released 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, a true crime documentary about the rise and fall of Tekashi69, one of the most controversial figures in contemporary pop culture.

On November 12th, Gunpowder & Sky’s DUST announced that they are developing Moreau, a sci-fi TV series that puts a modern spin on H.G. Wells's The Island of Dr. Moreau, by H.G. Wells, and signed Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class, Thor, Rim Of The World, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) to write the series.

Recently, Gunpowder & Sky’s DUST announced that they teamed up with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, John Davis (Predator), and Black Label Media (Sicario, La La Land) on Time Agent, a high-octane time travel adventure film.

Are you excited to see how "Meshed" moves from short story to TV series? Sound off in the comments and keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more as the series moves forward.