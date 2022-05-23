New Scooby-Doo Series Greenlit by HBO Max and Cartoon Network

✖

It's no mystery where the Scooby-Doo gang is going next: sleepaway camp. Warner Bros. Discovery announced Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups, the first-ever Scooby-Doo preschool series, has been greenlit by HBO Max and Cartoon Network for Cartoonito. Featuring the voices of franchise veterans Frank Welker as Scooby and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, the CG-animated Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups finds the iconic best pals as camp counselors who lead a "paw"-some new crew on mystery-solving adventures at sleepaway camp. The new series joins the Cartoonito preschool block on Cartoon Network and streaming on HBO Max in 2024.

See the first look at Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups below.

Per the official description: As counselors in a lakeside sleepaway camp, Scooby and Shaggy don't know much about canoes and archery, but they do know how to solve a mystery! In a summer filled with nature hikes, rafting trips and fireside ghost stories, the goofy, good-hearted and can-do duo will share their love for chasing clues with three young camper pups destined to become their own preschool version of Mystery Incorporated.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Featuring mysteries that will be more kooky than spooky, Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups teaches preschoolers about curiosity and the joy of discovery. The show will encourage the audience to solve clues alongside the collaborative trio of pups, exemplifying how much can be accomplished with friends by your side. These curiosity and teamwork skillsets align with Cartoonito's Humancentric Learning Framework — a philosophy that helps children develop their unique potential — by inspiring preschoolers to greet every mystery they encounter with wonder, confidence, and cooperation.

This show combines everything we love about Scooby — his humor, his loyal friendship with Shaggy, his mystery-loving spirit — all in an innovative and accessible format for preschoolers," said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. "Cartoonito parents and caregivers will get to introduce kids to their beloved childhood hero in a totally new way."

Added Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, "We are thrilled to finally give preschoolers a version of Scooby to call their own. With plenty of laughs, fun, and clues to chase, this show promises to entertain the youngest of mystery solvers."

Along with the Scooby-Doo preschool series releasing in 2024, HBO Max and Mindy Kaling are developing Velma, an adult animated prequel with Kaling voicing brainy detective Velma Dinkley. The adults-only Scooby-Doo spinoff is streaming later this year on HBO Max.