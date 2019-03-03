‘Scooby-Doo’ Reboot: Shaggy Actor Matthew Lillard Wasn’t Told He Was Being Replaced

Matthew Lillard, who succeeded Casey Kasem as Shaggy, learned on Twitter Saturday Night Live star Will Forte will voice Scooby-Doo’s scaredy-cat best friend after THR on Friday revealed the voice cast for an animated big screen reboot.

Well this sucks.

What a crappy way to find out…. thanks Hollywood. You never sense to amaze me. //t.co/QDdlMAqlrZ — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) March 2, 2019

“Well this sucks,” Lillard tweeted Saturday. “What a crappy way to find out… thanks Hollywood. You never sense [sic] to amaze me.”

Lillard, who starred as Shaggy across two live-action Scooby-Doo movies in 2002 and 2004, has voiced the character since 2009. He inherited the role from the retired Kasem, who originated Shaggy and voiced the character for more than 35 years.

In addition to voicing Shaggy in animated series Mystery Incorporated and Be Cool Scooby-Doo!, Lillard has served as the character in nearly two dozen direct-to-video films in the past decade.

In 2015, Lillard told Digital Spy he’s determined to “protect the legacy that was created” by the late Kasem.

“I would listen to a recording — I had five episodes of Casey on loop and I would just mimic him the entire time,” he said. “That’s what really solidified the voice and the character, and carried me all the way through.”

Though he admitted to once carrying “shame” over having appeared in the poorly-received live-action films — where he starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Linda Cardellini — Lillard says he’s “proud” of his role.

“When they first came out, I thought that they were incredible. I was super-proud of my performance and I was happy to be at the forefront of a huge franchise for Warner Bros,” Lillard said.

“But then, for a while, I lost my street credibility — it’s like, ‘Oh you’re in kids’ movies about a talking dog?’ — it’s kind of a joke. So there was a moment where I had a lot of shame about being that guy. Now I’m on the other side — I’m 45 years old, 13 years older. The movies are what they were, and I don’t judge them. I certainly am proud I did Scooby-Doo and I don’t know what I’d be doing if I didn’t have that character in my life.”

Joining Forte in the theatrical animated feature in the works from Warner Bros.’ Warner Animation Group are Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Velma, Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) as Captain Caveman, and voice acting veteran Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

The film reportedly centers around the Mystery Inc. gang joining forces with other Hanna-Barbera characters to thwart the world-threatening plans of Dick Dastardly.

Warner Bros. is readying the untitled Scooby-Doo film for a May 2020 release.

