Sebastian Stan Addresses Viral Reaction to His Pam & Tommy Transformation

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be over, but there's still a lot to look forward to from the show's cast, including Sebastian Stan. The actor is currently working on Pam & Tommy, a new Hulu limited series that's set to follow Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind romance, which saw them getting married after only knowing each other for a few days. Stan is playing Lee opposite Lily James' Anderson and Cruella and I, Tonya director, Craig Gillespie, is helming the project. Last week, the first image of Stan and James in character was released online, and their likeness to the stars blew people away. Recently, Stan had a chat with Variety and talked about the Internet's reaction to the photo, which was actually taken during their screentest after Stan sent the original photo of Lee and Anderson to Gillespie.

"I don’t remember who, I think it was probably Craig, who said, 'Hey, let’s go out in the sun and why don’t we do that?' We were like, 'Oh, that’s fun.' And then we just did it," Stan shared. "Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats… just paranoid of being seen. I was like, 'God, I hope they’re finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'"

In addition to James and Stan, Pam & Tommy is set to feature Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay with Seth Rogen playing Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole and released the couple's wedding night sex tape.

As for Stan and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's no official word on when we'll be seeing Bucky again, but it's safe to assume he will be a part of Captain America 4. The movie is expected to star Anthony Mackie in the titular role now that Sam Wilson has taken up the Cap mantle. In fact, some were surprised that the ending of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't also feature a hero name change for Stan's Bucky considering Ayo (Florence Kasumba) called him the "White Wolf" a couple of times during the series. According to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, there was a version of the finale with a "Captain America and the White Wolf" as its ending title card. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman revealed that he loved the alternate title, but that it contained too much change to have a big impact on viewers.

