The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Considered Using "Captain America and the White Wolf" as Closing Title Card

The final title card of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series offered a name change that reflected the events of the series. "Captain America and the Winter Soldier" came across the screen at the very end of the Season 1 finale, reflecting Sam Wilson's decision to take up the Captain America mantle. However, it felt odd that Sam's title was changed but not Bucky's, especially since he spent the entire series trying to rid himself of his Winter Soldier history. As it turns out, Marvel actually toyed with a different title card at the end, one that indicated Bucky's evolution.

According to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman, there was a version of the finale with a "Captain America and the White Wolf" as its ending title card. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman revealed that he loved the alternate title card, but that it contained too much change to have a big impact with viewers.

"I got to see that moniker [White Wolf] in watching one of the cuts, and man, it really affected me emotionally,” Spellman said. “I believe they wanted the impact of Captain America and the Winter Soldier to land. And I do think that had they done Captain America and the White Wolf, it might not have been as emotional of a landing because it’s too much math and too much evolution. But I don’t know for sure what it was. I got blindsided by that while watching the cut — but I loved it.”

During an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Spellman explained that he didn't see Bucky as Winter Soldier anymore. The character did work to drop that past in the series, and the title card doesn't necessarily reflect who he will be going forward.

"I hope people will forget that end title card as being an indicator of a commitment from Marvel," said Spellman. "I think he has slayed that dragon, personally, and I don't think I'll be in trouble for that. So when Bucky enters the series, he's never ever shaken what he believes, which is, 'I remember everyone, murders, which means that part of me was there, which means a part of the Winter Soldier is me.' And if even a fraction of Winter Soldier is you, you are an awful person. You know what I'm saying?"

