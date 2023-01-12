Secret Invasion Star Teases How Series Kicks Off Future MCU Projects

Secret Invasion and Armor Wars will be directly connected, that much is for certain. In fact, Marvel Studios executives confirmed as much last year at San Diego Comic-Con. In which way those projects connect, however, has yet to be seen or teased. Now, Don Cheadle is giving fans a glimpse of how they can expect the two to crossover, revealing a plot thread started in Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion is what launches the storyline of Armor Wars.

"It's bananas! And it's very expansive. And obviously now that everyone can show up in everybody else's story," Cheadle said in the latest issue of Total Film (via The Direct). "I mean, I'm in Secret Invasion, so I'm in Sam [Jackson]'s show. There's a part of that, that kicks off what happens in Armor Wars."

The actor then applauded Marvel Studios for its ability to tell however long of stories needed without risking the quality of the projects.

"So yeah, it can go on and on and on… hopefully it doesn't get spread too thin," the actor added. "And there's still some quality control and not just trying to expand for expansion's sake. But there's a clear idea about the storytelling and what you're trying to accomplish with every iteration."

When we spoke with the actor last fall, he said Armor Wars will simultaneously pull inspiration from the comics its based on while crafting a new story for live-action.

"If you know anything about the lore, and you've read the comic books, you understand that it's a series that was built around Tony's Stark Tech getting out and Rhodey taking it on to go get this tech back from the bad hands, the bad actors whose hands it is in," Cheadle said at the time. "And as Marvel does, it's also an opportunity to take the mythology and tip it on its head a little bit and come up with different ways to tell the story, so it's doing that and has done that in spades."

Secret Invasion is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2023 while Armor Wars has yet to get an updated release window.

