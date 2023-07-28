Secret Invasion Director Reveals Hilarious Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Secret Invasion has finally been unleashed on fans, and the final episode of the series leaves fans with more questions than answers. The Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion was released to mixed reactions, and it's very clear that there is Marvel fatigue. We see and learn a lot of things in Secret Invasion as it's revealed that James "Rhody" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) have both been swapped out and replaced with Skrulls for an unknown amount of time. But it also seems that there are a lot of other things that got removed from the series. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Secret Invasion director Ali Selim, where he revealed that there was a hilarious scene that got cut from the Disney+ series.

"There's a lot of stuff that doesn't make the final cut, and for me, it's true of any story that you're telling that you keep exploring the best way to tell that story," Selim revealed to us. "And part of that best way to tell that story means shooting certain things and then ultimately not using them because they are too much for the story, or we don't really need to know that, or it's diluting the thrust of the story. So there's a lot of stuff we shot that didn't end up in the final show, but all I can say is either it didn't really work, or it didn't really work for the rhythm of the show."

"The one thing that we really tried to put in, Ben Mendelsohn is a very musical guy, and he uses music to get him into the moment to get him focused on the scene. And a lot of times, he comes to set with a boombox blaring. A lot of times when we ask him to turn it off, he then continues singing that song, and he even climbs into the set into the car, onto the rail car, and he's still singing that song. And there were times where Sam would join him on an old Motown hit, and we have both sides of them singing an old Motown hit. And we tried to work it in. But it just felt with all the torture and mayhem and humanity and earth at stake, why would these two guys be singing old Motown? So things like that. And the other stuff, as I said, it just didn't serve the story." The Secret Invasion director added.

What happens in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are exclusively streaming on Disney+.

