First Secret Invasion Reactions Call Nick Fury Spy Thriller "Marvel's Andor"

The secret is out, and the first Secret Invasion reactions are in. The new Marvel Studios series sees eyepatch-clad spymaster Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) return to Earth after learning of a clandestine invasion by a sect of Skrulls, the green-skinned shapeshifters who appeared in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Joined by his allies — including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and the Skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who has made a life for himself on the planet — it's a race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion "is a darker show," long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe star Smulders said during San Diego Comic-Con. "We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."

Critics shared their reactions after viewing the first two episodes during Tuesday's Hollywood premiere at Disney's El Capitan Theatre, and it seems the "twisty political thriller" gets off to an intriguing start.



"The first two eps of Secret Invasion set the stage for a nerve-inducing and gritty thriller and keeps you on the edge of your seat. This darker side of the MCU is just as enjoyable as the rest, proven by its gripping narrative, as well as some truly bold directions for the show," writes Streamr's Josh Martin-Jones. CinemaBlend's Erik Swann calls Secret Invasion a "conspiracy thriller" likened to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, adding it could be "Nick Fury's finest hour." See more reactions below.

Also starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle, Marvel's Secret Invasion is streaming June 21st on Disney+.