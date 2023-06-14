First Secret Invasion Reactions Call Nick Fury Spy Thriller "Marvel's Andor"
The secret is out, and the first Secret Invasion reactions are in. The new Marvel Studios series sees eyepatch-clad spymaster Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) return to Earth after learning of a clandestine invasion by a sect of Skrulls, the green-skinned shapeshifters who appeared in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Joined by his allies — including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and the Skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who has made a life for himself on the planet — it's a race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
Secret Invasion "is a darker show," long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe star Smulders said during San Diego Comic-Con. "We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."
Critics shared their reactions after viewing the first two episodes during Tuesday's Hollywood premiere at Disney's El Capitan Theatre, and it seems the "twisty political thriller" gets off to an intriguing start.
"The first two eps of Secret Invasion set the stage for a nerve-inducing and gritty thriller and keeps you on the edge of your seat. This darker side of the MCU is just as enjoyable as the rest, proven by its gripping narrative, as well as some truly bold directions for the show," writes Streamr's Josh Martin-Jones. CinemaBlend's Erik Swann calls Secret Invasion a "conspiracy thriller" likened to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, adding it could be "Nick Fury's finest hour." See more reactions below.
Also starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle, Marvel's Secret Invasion is streaming June 21st on Disney+.
Why I said “#SecretInvasion like Marvel’s #Andor” is because it feels like more thought and time were put into this show than others. There are very few weaknesses, and the actual filmmaking is top class, and most importantly it feels more human than anything else MCU recently https://t.co/Ie8QsrXuVJ— Rayyan (@RayyanTCG) June 14, 2023
#SecretInvasion is … something, to say the least. It pushes to dark territories from the start, with new additions holding their own and the characters we know and love more emotionally stunted than ever. If such character-driven narratives continue, it could be aces. pic.twitter.com/CMvw8eN6fZ— Gissane Sophia (@GissaneSophia) June 14, 2023
After seeing the first two episodes of #SecretInvasion I really like the murky little direction it's going in. The espionage vibes are top notch (although the meandering plot does get in its own way at times). The standout for me is Olivia Colman's cheeky scene-stealing spy. pic.twitter.com/cBvge4snqG— Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) June 14, 2023
#SecretInvasion is a game changing limited series that uses the spy thriller genre to tap into something dark & complex. The first two eps set a refreshingly gritty and gloomy tone, which nice change of pace from the usual formula. It’s Marvel at their best. pic.twitter.com/cqd6wMZzF2— Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) June 14, 2023
SECRET INVASION: Ooof, two episodes in and this is likely the worst Marvel series so far, all the more of a trial as it forces way-beyond-this-material performers (Mendelsohn, Colman, Ben-Adir) to squirm as they wrestle with atrocious dialogue. Jackson looks especially pooped.— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) June 14, 2023
#SecretInvasion is a real thrill ride, with some MAJOR twists and turns that'll keep you on the edge of your seat!
It's a tense, old-school, high-stakes, conspiracy spy story, so it's very much a slow burn with a lot of moving parts, but if you're into it, it's pretty awesome pic.twitter.com/ElGED3y7zv— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) June 14, 2023
At the forefront of #SecretInvasion, Talos and Nick Fury's partnership is perfect, both are incredible characters. Another shoutout goes to Olivia Colman, who absolutely kills it as her character Sonya.
Loving the overall vibe so far – I cannot wait to see the full story unfold! pic.twitter.com/OM7csojOTu— Josh Martin-Jones (@JoshM_Jones) June 14, 2023
I've seen the first two episodes of #SecretInvasion, and as promised, it's a sweet conspiracy thriller that quickly proves it's the spiritual successor to CA: The Winter Solider. The cast is great, and Samuel L. Jackson just shines. This could indeed be Nick Fury's finest hour. pic.twitter.com/qyPk8hP5be— Erik Swann (@SwannErik) June 14, 2023
SECRET INVASION first two episodes were an intriguing ingenious political spy thriller.— Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) June 14, 2023
The themes were nuanced & timely.
Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn brought their A-game.
Complex, smart & thought-provoking.
Marvel's best streaming show since TFATWS#SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/gtJRkBG9Aq