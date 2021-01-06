Servant: Nell Tiger Free Promises Answers in Season 2

✖

Servant left fans wondering... well... wondering what the hell is going on, really. The first season of the series ended with an abundant number of questions arising as Jericho, the once-dead child of Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose's troubled parent characters, was now again seemingly dead. Nell Tiger Free's Leanne left their home and apparently took the spirit of Jericho which was bringing a doll to life with her. While M. Night Shyamalan promises he knows the final destination for Servant, some of the answers about what is going with Leann and her mysterious abilities are coming in Season 2, according to Free.

"I've got to be careful here because I am renowned for giving away spoilers," Free laughed as she figured out how to phrase the tease of clues and answers Servant audiences can look forward to. "So, I think that you're gonna get some of the answers that you are craving about Leanne in season two. We definitely unlock a whole new section of her backstory and her purpose and who or what she is."

This look into where Leanne has been is going to help viewers understand where she is going. Of course, those who have watched Servant's first season likely know that answers can come with new questions, as well. "The mystery does begin to sort of unravel, dissolve around her a little bit," Free promises. "Of course, we've got to keep you guessing on a few things but you definitely get the things that you, that you needed. And I'm just, yeah, there's obviously, there's so many layers to her and they will keep getting peeled back as the seasons progress. But by the end of season two I think you will understand Leanne a lot better than you did in season one."

Servant, which debuted over a year ago on November 28, 2019 stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Fantastic Four, Kong: Skull Island), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter). In the series Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Kebbell) lost their son Jericho at 13 weeks old and while Dorothy took the loss hard, she was able to start functioning through her grief thanks to a lifelike "reborn" doll that Dorothy believes is her real child. The couple hires a nanny, Leanne (Free) to care for their "son" but things soon take a turn, including elements such as religious cults, ghosts, cannibalism, a truly horrific revelation about the child, as well as hints that something otherworldly is in play. The first season in particular saw the doll apparently come to life, calling into question who the baby is as well as what is really going on.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Servant? Share your best theories in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.

Servant returns for its second season on Apple TV+ on January 15.