M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant Season 2 Trailer Released By AppleTV+

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant season 2 trailer is now out, and it takes the unusual marketing approach of basically telling viewers to watch Servant season 1 so that they can actually enjoy what's to come in season 2. The trailer makes its case by showing us responses from critics and fans who are buzzing about the series, while also letting newcomers in on a little more of what the show (and its creepy central mystery) are all about. Looking at it from this new angle, Servant is just effective as a portrait of madness, as it was a supernatural mystery in season 1.

The ad may actually speak more to Apple TV+'s initial difficulties building a subscriber base than Servant's merits as a show. Despite a lot of initial hype, Apple TV+ has gotten lost in the 2020 streaming wars, as new services like HBO Max and Peacock have stolen the spotlight, and other services like Amazon's Prime Video have quietly taken up more market share that Netflix used to hold. To be fair, Apple TV+ wasn't the only streaming service to launch in late 2019 and has since stumbled; Disney+ has also gone quite in terms of buzz, and is similarly looking to rekindle interest for its upcoming new slate of breakthrough content (The Mandalorian season 2).

(Photo: Apple TV+ )

In case you were wondering, here's what Servant is all about:

"Six weeks after the death of their 13-week-old son, Philadelphia couple Dorothy and Sean Turner hire a young nanny, Leanne, to move in and take care of their baby, Jericho, a reborn doll. The doll, which Dorothy believes is her real child, was the only thing that brought her out of her catatonic state following Jericho's death. While Sean deals with the grief on his own, he becomes deeply suspicious of Leanne."

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as Dorothy and Sean Turner; Nell tiger Free (Game of Thrones) as Leanne, the sinister nanny; and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) as Dorothy's brother Julian.

Season 1 spiraled out from the story of two grief-stricken parents to include religious cults, ghosts, cannibalism, a horrific reveal about the child, and hints that something strange and otherworldly is afoot.

As stated in the trailer: Servant season 2 will air on Apple TV+ starting on January 15, 2021.