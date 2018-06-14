‘Shadowhunters’ Fans Have Raised Over $9K and Collected Over 110K Signatures to Save the Show

Last week, Freeform cancelled Shadowhunters after just three seasons much to the shock and disappointment of fans. Now, fans have gathered signatures in an attempt to save the series and are raising money for charity in its name.

A petition on Change.org urging that fans speak out and get Freeform — or another network or streaming service — to save the series has hit over 110,000 signatures in just over a week. The petition’s creator wrote on its page that fans need to not just sign the petition but take it to social media as well. You can read the description below.

Shadowhunters just got announced that its being canceled please please PLEASE if you have any love for this show sign this petition make it known retweet it share it on Facebook snap Instagram do whatever you have to do to make this petition known I will not rest until my show that saved me is saved. It saved me once now it’s time for me to save it please help me do that.

It’s not just social media campaigns and petitions, either. Fans have also started a charity campaign benefitting The Trevor Project, an organization devoted to providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGBTQ youth. As of the time of this article, the fundraiser has reached just over $9,000 in donations.

“Currently fans are working hard on a #SaveShadowhunters campaign, but we thought it would be useful to channel some of our passion and frustration to raise awareness and also showcase the generosity of the Shadowhunters fandom,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “Let’s show off the power of our fandom to do good.”

The show is currently on mid-season hiatus in year three and when the show returns, it will end with a 12-episode wrap-up. Freeform is giving the series a two-hour finale to close out the fan-beloved series and, according to the network, the decision to cancel the series had nothing to do with ratings. Instead, Programming and Development EVP Karey Burke said last week that Shadowhunters cancellation was an unfortunate result of a strategic shift at Freeform that ultimately hit the economics of the series.

Burke explained that Freeform had shifted towards ordering shows in smaller batches, a decision that resulted in the end of a Netflix output deal with Constantin Film, the network’s co-production partner. Without Netflix’s investment, Constantin looked to Freeform for more money, something they couldn’t make work.

“We went back and forth with them, but ultimately we just couldn’t make the economics work,” Burke said. “We were very happy creatively with it.”

Despite fan efforts to save the show, thus far there’s been no news of another network or streaming service showing interested in the series. However, series star Katherine McNamara told fans at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne last weekend that there are still those final episodes to look forward to and that they would be the “amazing”.

“If the [hashtags] make a difference, amazing, if not, we’ve got 10 more amazing episodes and we’re going to shoot the most kick-ss finale you’ve ever seen,” McNamara said.