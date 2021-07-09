Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Celebrates His TV Dad Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's The Mandalorian Appearance

✖

As we outlined earlier today, this week's new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian added another great name to its ever increasing list of cameo appearances. "Chapter 10: The Passenger," which was released on Disney+ early Friday morning, includes a pair of X-wing pilots that interact with Mando on a couple of occasions. Though one of them is clearly recognizable to Star Wars fans in executive producer Dave Filoni, the other was perhaps not as recognizable as Koren Canadian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from the popular sitcom Kim's Convenience. Another star of that series? None other than Marvel's Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, and he's stoked to see his TV dad in Star Wars.

Liu took to Instagram to post a photo of Paul Sun-Hyung Lee along with the message, "SNEAK ATTACK!" Liu played Lee's son on Kim's Convenience, so the two actors have developed a close friendship over the last few years. In The Mandalorian, Sun-Hyung Lee's character is identified as Captain Carson Teva, clearly a former member of the Rebel Alliance turned New Republic. The actor has spent most of his day replying to fans of the series that spotted him in the Disney+ series.

(Photo: Simu Liu)

By almost dying. So hard. https://t.co/oFtO9CfEY8 — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (@bitterasiandude) November 6, 2020

Having added Paul Sun-Hyung Lee to its ranks, the Lucasfilm produced series has found itself a real carousel of cameos having previously hosted the likes of Ming-Na Wen, Bill Burr, Jason Sudeikis, Adam Pally, Werner Herzog, Horatio Sanz, Brian Posehn, Richard Ayoade, Mark Boone Junior, Clancy Brown and Amy Sedaris. Though we're only two episodes into season two we've also already seen John Leguizamo, Timothy Olyphant, and W. Earl Brown.

The biggest cameo of the season so far however is that none other than actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels trilogy, and is seemingly playing bounty hunter Boba Fett in the new episodes. The season two premiere ended with a tease of Morrison watching Mando as he traveled across the Tatooine desert carrying the battered armor of Boba. When he will next appear remains to be seen.

