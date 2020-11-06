Star Wars: Who Plays The Mandalorian's X-Wing Pilot?

✖

Just 10 episodes into its run, Star Wars: The Mandalorian has already established itself as a go-to series for awesome cameos. Ming-Na Wen, Bill Burr, Jason Sudeikis, Adam Pally, Amy Sedaris, John Leguizamo, and quite a few other recognizable names and faces have popped up in the most surprising places over the course of the show. That trend continues with "Chapter 10: The Passenger," which was released on Disney+ early Friday morning. A pair of X-wing pilots interact with Mando on a couple of occasions, and a lot of folks will probably recognize them, even if they can't quite figure out how.

As seen in the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, Din Djarin gets involved in a chase with a couple of X-wings. That chase takes place in this episode, though we won't get into the details just yet, in order to avoid spoilers. One pilot is played by Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni, who also appeared as the pilot back in the sixth episode of Season 1, alongside fellow directors Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow. The other pilot is played by Koren Canadian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who also stars in the popular sitcom Kim's Convenience.

(Photo: CBC Television)

If you're an American watching The Mandalorian and you recognize Lee's face in the cockpit of the X-wing, you likely know him from his role as Appa, the patriarch of the main family in Kim's Convenience. While the series airs on TV in Canada, it has found a home on Netflix here in the United States, which has substantially increased its popularity.

Kim's Convenience also got a sizable boost when one of its other stars, Simu Liu, was cast as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Liu doesn't have a ton of film and TV credits to his name just yet, so fans flocked to Kim's Convenience to see him in action.

SNEAK ATTACK! CAN YOU BELIEVE?! pic.twitter.com/s3gSTp7Jlf — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 6, 2020

Speaking of Liu, the upcoming Marvel star was one of the first to call attention to Lee's appearance on The Mandalorian. On Friday morning, Liu posted a photo of Lee as the pilot from the episode, along with the message, "SNEAK ATTACK! CAN YOU BELIEVE?!"

Liu plays Lee's son on Kim's Convenience, so the two actors have developed a close friendship over the last few years.

Did you recognize Paul Sun-Hyung Lee in The Mandalorian's latest episode? Let us know in the comments!