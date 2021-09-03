Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu to Star in Seven Wonders Series

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has officially found his next project, and it's a new series being developed on Amazon Prime Video. According to Variety, the series will be an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's Seven Wonders and Adam Cozad is attached to pen the series as well as Executive Produce with Justin Lin directing. Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co and Scott Sheldon are also set to executive produce the series. The idea to adapt Seven Wonders came from Mezrich and Flynn, who developed the book together. Lui has been having a surge in landing roles, with the actor set to appear in Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming Barbie movie.

Here's how Amazon Prime Video describes the series: "Brilliant botanist-adventurer Dr. Nate Grady (Liu) as he teams up with the slippery international fixer, Sloane Seydoux, on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World."

Liu hasn't officially appeared as Shang-Chi since his Marvel Studios debut but the actor technically made a brief cameo during the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series was the topic of some controversy over how the titular character's visual effects looked. She-Hulk was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and fans tore the look apart. With the series so close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are spoke on fan outrage. During the TCA's, Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.

"In terms of the CGI being critiqued, I think that has to do with our culture's belief in its ownership of women's bodies," Coiro said. "I think a lot of the critique comes from feeling like they're able to tear apart the CGI woman. There's a lot of talk about about her body type and we based it on Olympian athletes and not bodybuilders. But I think if we had gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it's very hard to win when you make women's bodies."

"This is a massive undertaking to have a show where the main character is CG," the head writer says. "It's terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and and feel that the workload is too massive. I think everybody on this panel is stands in solidarity with all workers. We stand in solidarity with what they say the truth is," Coiro who directed episodes of the series continued. "We work with them, but we're not behind the scenes on these long nights and days. If they're feeling pressure we stand with them and we listen to them."

"I feel incredibly deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work. Obviously, much quicker than probably should be given to them in terms of like churning these things out. We have to like be super conscious of the work conditions which aren't always optimal." Maslany added.

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming exclusively on Disney+!

What do you think about the news? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!