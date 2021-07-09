Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shows Off His Musical Talents in New Video

✖

It's been well over a year since Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu was announced as the lead actor for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and even though we haven't seen the film yet, he's been rising in the ranks as one of our favorite MCU stars ever since. The actor often posts lots of fun content on social media and recently made a hilarious diss track for Ryan Reynolds in honor of the Joe Russo-led fantasy football league that features a bunch of Marvel stars. Well, it turns out rapping isn't Liu's only musical talent. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to show off his vocal chops and we are certainly impressed.

"When you only know the chorus," Liu wrote. The video features the actor singing Corinne Bailey Rae’s "Put Your Records On" and he sounds great! You can view the video in the post below:

Liu recently wrapped production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Australia. The film's cast and crew went on a hiatus when the pandemic hit but started filming in July and just finished up at the end of October. When Shang-Chi wrapped, Liu wrote the following to thank the crew for their hard work:

"Our crew came to get it DONE," Liu wrote on social media. "This shoot was a marathon like no other, broken up by a massive four-month hiatus during which the world completely and irrevocably changed. We finally returned to principle photography in July with a promise that we were going to do it right, emphasizing the health and safety of our hundreds of crew members. Through the thirteen-odd weeks back we made on-set safety an absolute priority, starting with masks and frequent sanitization to rapid testing and pod systems. Everyone sacrificed, and in the end? Over 40,000 COVID tests without a SINGLE positive. From the lights to the sound, behind the screen and in front, I'm so proud of this crew of people and I can't wait to show you what we made with [Destin Daniel Cretton]."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021, but first up will (hopefully) be Black Widow on May 7th, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing Liu play Shang-Chi? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!