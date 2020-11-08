Star Wars: Kim's Convenience Star Reveals How He Landed The Mandalorian Role

✖

The Mandalorian's second season is well underway, with the second episode of its sophomore run debuting over the weekend. The episode, titled "The Passenger", put the series' titular character into some dire straights -- with a few surprising guest stars along the way. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of The Mandalorian, "The Passenger", below! Only look if you want to know! Two of the most prominent actors within the episode were a series of X-Wing pilots, whose focus on The Mandalorian's Razorcrest ship set off a tumultuous chain of events. Among those was Captain Carson Teva, portrayed by Kim's Convenience star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

As Lee revealed in a recent interview with CBC, there's a surprising story behind his journey in joining The Mandalorian, one that began in 2018 when he ran into his old friend and The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow. Chow had mentioned that she was working on the series, and that producer Dave Filoni was a fan of Kim's Convenience and wanted to write him a role on the series.

During costume tests, Lee's love for the Star Wars galaxy - and for cosplaying and prop making - had an interesting impact, especially when the wardrobe department was trying to attach an ejection harness.

"I said, 'If you guys don't mind, I've actually built this costume and I have on my phone meticulously curated photos of how it works," Lee revealed.

"I was five years old again," Lee said of filming on the series. "I got transported to that galaxy far, far away, [I've spent] my entire life watching the movies. To finally be there, to be sitting there, didn't want to leave."

Lee also expressed a sense of pride for helping add more diversity to the Star Wars galaxy.

"We are expecting a galaxy for crying out loud," Lee added. "There should be room for infinite combinations."

"A Korean-Canadian in the Star Wars universe gives hope to a lot of people that dreams do come true," Lee continued. "That this is attainable. That's Star Wars in a nutshell for me."

