She-Hulk Director Watched "So Many Hallway Fights" to Prepare For Daredevil Episode (Exclusive)

It has yet to be seen whether the version of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) that appears in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the same version that appeared in the self-titled series that first debuted on Netflix in 2014. While the jury is still out on continuity, the character's appearances in the Tatiana Maslany-led series, at the very least, pull inspiration from the aforementioned series. In fact, She-Hulk helmer Kat Coiro even tells us she studied up on the character's iconic hallway fight sequences to ensure an adequate translation this second time around.

"I have to say [the relationship between Jennifer Walter and Daredevil] was one of the things I was most nervous about, because he has such a rabid fan base, and because people expect certain things and yet we're subverting his genre a little bit," the filmmakers tells ComicBook.com. "I'm so glad that people love it. You know, I really did go back and watch so many hallway fights to make sure that we drew elements from them, you know, while still placing it squarely in She-Hulk's world."

Is She-Hulk going to appear in Daredevil: Born Again?

As of now, the only two characters confirmed to appear in the upcoming Daredevil series on Disney+ are Cox's Man Without Fear and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). That said, Marvel filmmakers like Coiro are still pulling out hope to see the Savage She-Hulk make an appearance.

"Daredevil has his own show and so I think those legal worlds are definitely going to collide. I love the idea of Nikki and Pug and Jen having their own law firm," Coiro adds. "I love the idea of her going to space. (laughs) You know, now she's got a relative who's got family out there. So I think, I, you know, I think the possibilities are endless and I think only Kevin knows."

You can watch our full interview with Coiro above.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.