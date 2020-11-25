She-Hulk Casting Details Tease New Characters for Disney+ Series

✖

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to set up some pretty major new franchises, including a She-Hulk TV series that is set to debut on Disney+. With reports indicating that the series could begin filming within the coming months, many have wondered who will fill out the supporting cast -- and now we might have our first indication. A new report from The Illuminerdi dives into five different casting calls for additional roles in the series, which hint at the characters that will revolve around Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's life.

The casting calls include supporting roles for both of Jen's parents, who are both set to be in their 60s. There's also a strong supporting role of a male co-worker, who is described as "sweet, earnest, and handsome in a John Krasinski sort of way". The character would be in his late 20s-30s, and the role is open to all ethnicities but leaning towards diverse actors. There's also Jen's best friend, who is codenamed "Suzie" and would ideally be in her 30s and have some sort of comedy expertise. The role is reportedly leaning towards Asian-American actresses. The final listing is for a female villain in her 30s, who is listed under the codename of "Lucy" and would appear in five of the ten episodes. "Lucy" is described as "a glamorous social media influencer, Kardashian-esque with a dark side", and would theoretically be one of the biggest characters to be introduced in the series.

While there's no clear indication of which Marvel Comics characters these roles could really be, that hasn't stopped some from already speculating. In particular, some have guessed that "Lucy" could really end up being either Ultima or Titania, two of Jen's biggest female foes in the comics.

She-Hulk will be showrun by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. The series has been at the center of quite a bit of speculation in recent months, especially when it comes to the casting of its titular character. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany was announced to be cast in the role in September, but the actress proceeded to deny those reports a month after. Granted, Maslany would be far from the first actor to deny rumors that they've been cast in an MCU project, but fans have still been curious nonetheless.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

