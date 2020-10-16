She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Denies She's Starring in Marvel's Disney+ Series

✖

Tatiana Maslany denies that she’s been cast in Marvel’s She-Hulk. In a new interview with The Sudbury Star, the actress wanted to throw some water on the reports that she’s going to be Jennifer Walters in the upcoming MCU series. Fans were absolutely over the moon when the news started making the rounds on social media, but this new account has to give some of them pause. Iman Vellani’s casting as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel and the continued trickled details from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made the fanbase feel like the next slate was taking shape. In a way, it still could be. Superhero movie fans will remember the famous denials from both Paul Rudd and Jason Momoa before they were confirmed in their respective roles for Marvel and DC. So, now the people must wait for the official news from Marvel Studios itself.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately,” she explained. “Yeah, I don’t know how these things get—I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt dropped some knowledge about both the character and what fans know so far about the upcoming series. Marvel has kept a very tight lid on everything this summer and sooner or later the surprises are going to spring out.

“As with most other upcoming Marvel Studios projects, especially those on Disney+, little is known about the series and we're still far away from any form of casting news. Between now and the first batch of Disney+ series announced, Marvel Studios' slate is pretty full through 2021,” he explained. “Though She-Hulk was announced as Phase 4, it's likely Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel has decided to extended Phase 4 beyond 2021, contrary to what was initially announced.”

Barnhardt continued, “Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1980, Walters/She-Hulk first appeared in Savage She-Hulk #1. It's also unclear if Ruffalo will be reprising his role as the gamma-infused Banner in the show, though Feige himself has previously mentioned the shows would be very intertwined with the films to hit theaters.”

