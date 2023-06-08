Showtime Cancels Brand New Comedy After Just One Season

Showtime has fallen out of love with I Love That For You. On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the freshman comedy series has been officially canceled after only one season at the network. The series, which was led by Saturday Night Live alums Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, premiered in 2022, and has been waiting for new on a potential renewal for most of the past year. I Love That For You was co-created by Bayer, and was inspired by her real-life experience with childhood leukemia. Despite the Showtime cancelation, reports indicate that producers Annapurna hope to shop the show elsewhere.

"I Love That For You has completed its run on Showtime. We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy [Beiler, co-creator] and Jessi [Klein, EP], along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward," a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

What is I Love That For You about?

Inspired by true events, I Love That For You follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her "cancer girl" label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag.

I Love That For You also starred Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, Punam Patel, Jenifer Lewis, Matt Malloy, Michelle Noh, Bess Armstrong, Jason Schwartzman, and Johnno Wilson.

"When I left "SNL" I wanted to do something about home shopping and I ended up talking to my friend [co-creator] Jeremy Beiler, who was also very interested in that world," Bayer explained in an interview with IndieWire. "We were thinking, "What would be a good journey for my character to be on?" and we thought of my story of being a survivor of childhood leukemia [and] the way that gave me sort of arrested development and also I got all these perks out of it. We always wanted this to be a really comedy-forward show and a really laugh-out-loud-funny show. I don't think we ever really thought of it as wanting it to be super dark, but obviously it deals with some dark topics."

What do you think of I Love That For You being canceled by Showtime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!