Showtime Reportedly Resurrecting Two Hit Shows for Sequels

Two hit Showtime series could be making a comeback. According to Deadline, Showtime is reportedly in the early development stage of follow ups to both Nurse Jackie and Weeds, both with the original leads — Edie Falco in the case of Nurse Jackie and Mary-Louise Parker in the case of Weeds — attached to both star and executive produce. In the case of Weeds, this is latest on a follow up to the series, as Starz announced in 2019 that they were developing a follow up to the series. Per the report, neither Showtime nor Lionsgate — which produces both series — have commented on the report.

The Weeds follow up would be written and executive produced by the creator of the Danish series Rita, Christian Torpe while Nurse Jackie's follow up would be written and executive produced by writers-producers on the original series, Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive. Both series are reportedly being eyed for a potential launch in early 2024, dependent upon the WGA strike. If both series come to fruition, they will be the latest expansions of original Showtime signature series as the network has recently announced projects related to The L Word, Billions, and Dexter.

What was Weeds and Nurse Jackie about?

Weeds debuted on August 8, 2005, and ran for eight seasons through September 16, 2012. The series followed Nancy Botwin (Parker), a widowed mother of two who starts selling marijuana to support her family. As the series progressed, the entire Botwin family grows increasingly involved in illegal activities. The series won two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and more over the course of its run.

Nurse Jackie debuted on June 8, 2015, and ran for seven seasons, ending on June 28, 2015. The series followed Jackie Peyton (Falco), an ER nurse at All Saints' Hospital in New York City who herself had a drug addiction as well as a complicated personal life which had intersection with her professional life. The critically acclaimed series won five Emmy Awards over its run.

Do you want to see sequels to Weeds and Nurse Jackie? What other shows would you like to see make a revival? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.