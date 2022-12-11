Smallville, Angel Director Terrence O'Hara Dies at 76

Television director Terrence O'Hara, known for his work on shows such as Smallville, Angel, and NCIS among others, has died. O'Hara was 76. The director's death was confirmed in an Instagram post shared by his daughter, Maddie. O'Hara died on Monday, December 5th from cancer, which his daughter wrote that he had been quietly battling for five years.

"I never thought I'd be writing those words— it's surreal. I've always imagined him walking me down the aisle, watching his grandkids grow up, and getting old at the lake with my mom," his daughter wrote. "But cancers a bitch, and his life was cut too short," she shared. "He's been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting, and smiling through it. He was famous for his infectious laugh, his noisy ass sneeze, his wild sailor mouth on set, his incredible, thoughtful, creative, and brilliant mind…I could go on."

"We are at peace knowing he is no longer suffering, no longer in pain, no longer struggling. But it will never feel right, it will never feel normal," she added. "He was ready to be with his beautiful parents, sisters, and brother, where I can guarantee he's up there directing the shit out of everyone."

O'Hara had an extensive career in television and is perhaps best known for his work as a director on NCIS where he is credited for 56 episodes, as well as its spinoffs including NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. He also directed an episode of Heroes, The X-Files, several episodes of The Blacklist and Grimm, as well as 12 episodes of Smallville and six of Angel among, many, many other series.

O'Hara also had experience as an actor, with a handful of credits in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including appearances on ChiPs and The Greatest American Hero.

Our thoughts are with O'Hara's family and fans at this time.