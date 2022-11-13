SNL: Fan-Favorite Chappelle's Show Characters Appear in House of the Dragon Parody

Saturday Night Live welcomed back comedian Dave Chappelle to Studio 8H for a third time as host this week, and the comedian made sure to reprise several of his fan-favorite characters from his hit series Chappelle's Show in a new sketch. The sketch began with Chappelle live in-person, speaking about HBO's House of the Dragon series, calling himself a big Game of Thrones fan but saying he's distracted by the diversity in the show's cast. This lead to him introducing a "clip" to the second season of the show, one that parodied the series with his classic characters.

The sketch began with several jabs at the show's confusing characters with Kenan appearing in a parody of Lord Corlys Velaryon (played by Steve Toussaint on the series). He welcomed some of his cohorts to the court, featuring none other than Dave Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings appearing as their characters from The Playa Hater's Ball, Buc Nasty and Beautiful. They were soon joined by none other than Ice-T, making a special appearance as his character from the classic Chappelle's Show sketch as well.

Chappelle returning to his fan-favorite characters didn't end there though as he then reprised the role of crack addict Tyrone Biggums and his larger-than-life parody of Rick James. All three of Chappelle's characters roasted the House of the Dragon characters around them. The trio of characters then rode off into the sky on dragons. Watch the sketch for yourself below!

Chappelle's previous episodes as host have largely been hot beds for political jokes, as one might expect considering the timing, but the comedian has made referencing his old Comedy Central series a major part of his appearances too. His 2016 episode featured a Walking Dead parody where he reprised many of his Chapelle's Show characters.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock. All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.