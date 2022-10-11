House of the Dragon: Does Corlys Velaryon Live or Die?

This week's episode of House of the Dragon, "Lord of the Tides," follows reactions among the royal family to the grievous wounding of Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Sea Snake" who sits on the Driftwood Throne at Driftmark. For six years, he's been fighting in the Stepstones, the same region where he and Damon Targaryen had previously fought against the Crabfeeder. While fighting the forces of the newly resurgent Triarchy, Corlys suffered this injury. While he survived the blow, there is concern that he will die from the infection and fever, which leads to political infighting over who should inherit his throne.

"Lord of the Tides" leaves Corlys' fate uncertain. If you're interested in learning what happens to Corlys Velaryon, read on, but be warned that SPOILERS follow.

(Photo: HBO)

What happened to Corlys Velaryon in the books?

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen. The book confirms that Corlys falls ill with fever in 126 AC, leading to the fights of succession seen in "Lord of the Tides," but does not say anything about him being wounded in the Stepstones.

As in the show, the fighting is between Rhaenyra's children and Vaemond Velaryon. In the books, Jacaerys, Rheanyra's oldest, should be legally entitled to Driftmark as Leanor Velaryon's eldest male offspring. However, he is passed over because he is in line to inherit first Dragonstone and then the Iron Throne. Rheanrya is said to have urged Corlys to name Lucerys, Jacaerys's younger brother, heir. Corlys does this willingly in the show.

Vaemond (Corlys' brother in the show, but his nephew in the books) is angered and insists on his own claim. He accuses Rhaenyra's children of being illegitimate and is executed by Daemon Targaryen. His family flees to King's Landing, where King Viserys orders them punished for repeating the "lies" about Rhaenyra's children.

Does Corlys Velaryon live or die?

Fire & Blood doesn't go into much detail about Corlys' illness. However, by 129 AC, he has recovered.

The timeline here is likely to be altered. King Viserys dies in the year 129 in the books. Since he's already dead in the show, that timeline is likely to be compressed.

What happens to Corlys Velaryon?

With the death of King Viserys, war will come to Westeros. The Targaryen civil war called the Dance of the Dragons will begin between the Blacks (Rhaenyra's faction) and the Greens (Alicent's faction).

With Corlys' grandchildren now betrothed to Rhaenyra's children, House Velaryon is bound to the Blacks' cause and Rhaenrya's right of succession. Eventually, under complicated circumstances, Rhaenyra will name Corlys Velaryon her Hand of the Queen.

New episodes of House of the Dragon debut weekly on Sundays on HBO.