Saturday Night Live: Steve Martin and Martin Short Return to 30 Rock for Star-Studded Episode

We're inching closer to the holidays, and Saturday Night Live will soon give viewers the biggest gift of the season. Tonight, December 10, features the return of Steve Martin and Martin Short to 30 Rock's Studio 8H. The SNL mainstays are busy promoting Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and are taking to the live sketch comedy to help bring some more eyes to their show. It's far from the first time either has been on the show with Martin having hosted the show 15 times before tonight. At one point, he held the record for most hosting appearances, a record that has since been broken by Alec Baldwin, who's appeared on SNL a staggering 19 times.

Short, on the other hand, is making his fourth appearance as host. The comedian was a short-lived cast member on the sketch show, appearing during SNL's tenth season. The two will be joined by musical guest Brandi Carlisle, making her second appearance on the show after her debut last season. Tonight's episode is the second to last one of the year, with Austin Butler and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs set to take SNL into its extended holiday break next weekend on December 17th.

Who all left Saturday Night Live before Season 48?

In total, eight castmates left the program prior to the Season 48 premiere, including mainstays Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor. Featured player Aristotle Athari left 30 Rock after one year on the program. Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson were promoted to the main cast after two seasons on the show while it added four new faces: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult," SNL creator Lorne Michaels said to a media scrum at the Emmy Awards this year. "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.