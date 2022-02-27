SNL: Paul Rudd Makes Surprise Appearance With Other Celebrity Guests

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live saw comedian John Mulaney hosting the show for the fifth time. The former SNL writer and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star was joined by many celebrities in honor of his hosting milestone. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd made an appearance in the episode with Al Roker and was seen again in a sketch welcoming Mulaney to the Five-Timers Club. The sketch included frequent SNL hosts Steve Martin, Elliot Gould, Candice Bergen, and Tina Fey. Conan O’Brien was also featured in the sketch.

“John Mulaney joins the Five-Timers Club,” SNL shared on Instagram. You can check out the sketch in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The SNL account also shared a fun photo of the hosting veterans with Conan. You can view that photo here:

Fans were especially excited to see Rudd’s inclusion in the Five-Timers Club considering his last time hosting was heavily effected by COVID. In December, the show announced no live audience would be allowed as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Many members of the SNL cast were also absent for that episode, including Colin Jost.

As for Rudd’s Marvel career, the actor will soon be seen again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He will be joined by returning stars Evangeline Lilly (Wasp/Hope Van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne). The movie will also feature Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang as well as Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the finale of Loki as “He Who Remains.” Majors will be playing Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie, presumably another version of his character from the multiverse. Majors recently spoke with Variety about working with Rudd and revealed the difference between working on Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Well, it’s a different script, so there’s that. Different writers, and I’m shooting in a different country,” Majors explained. “And you know, ‘He Who Remians’ is in the world now, so there’s so much we know about him … There’s what? 40 minutes of that guy in that narrative, and so it really set me up to tell a story and … have another canvass with more players. This time it’s not the incredible Tom Hiddleston. This time I’m dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the Ant-Man family, so it’s a whole different world and I’m just exploring it and trying to do the best…”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on July 28th, 2023.