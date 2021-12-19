Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there’s been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.

One of those reportedly affected by the outbreak is Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, whom Fey is now set to temporarily replace should the show still move on. Fey previously hosted the iconic SNL segment from 2000 to 2006, 2000-2004 with Jimmy Fallon then 2004 until 2006 with Amy Poehler.

Shortly after the show first announced no audience would be allowed to watch the program live from Studio 8H, tonight’s musical guest—Charli XCX—said she wouldn’t be performing as scheduled.

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performance will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken,” the popstar wrote on social media. “It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back. I am currently safe and healthy, but of course, very sad. Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

In addition to Jost, both Sarah Sherman and Aristotle Athari reportedly tested positive for COVID. The New York Post reports at least four cast members tested positive while an additional three called SNL producers to voice their concern about having a show. Tonight’s episode is set to be the last of the year before the cast and crew take an extended break.

Cover photo by Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images