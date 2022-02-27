Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson to Miss New Episode

Pete Davidson isn’t coming back from his Saturday Night Live hiatus just quite yet. After a month off, the cast and crew of the live sketch comedy will reassemble at 30 Rock on Saturday night, but Davidson isn’t going to be one ofthose involved. Earlier this week, he got permission from the show to begin filming a feature film, thus conflicting with the performance schedule of SNL this week.

The film in question is James DeMonaco’s new horror flick for Miramax, titled The Home. Davidson plays a character named Max, a worker at a retirement home that slowly uncovers the building’s sinister secrets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” producer Bill Block said when first announcing Davidson’s deal. “James’ The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”

Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier are producing the film as DeMonaco directs from a script he co-wrote with Adam Canto.

Davidson has long been candid with his relationship with SNL, even saying last year he was ready to be done with the show.

“I was at a really different place a year or two ago. I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” Davidson admitted. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude.’ Luckily a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature irrational decisions. I was so happy when they said that SNL was going to come back because I was literally sitting with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad. I was really excited just to work and see people and I had a different outlook for this season and moving forward. I think I’ve been able to have a lot of fun and I just really appreciate it — not working at all really sucks.”

The comedian is currently in his eighth season on the show.

(h/t Variety)