Saturday Night Live Skewers Classic Hitchcock Horror Movie Birds

As one might expect from the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live, the live sketch show jumped right into the thick of it as it parodied the horror movies of yesteryear. Outside of the cold open and John Mulaney's opening monologue, the first sketch of the night featured Kate McKinnon, Mulaney, and Kenan Thompson starring in a funny bit about the development of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

The skit initially goes entirely overboard, as the birds involved begin to riot around the town and start fires. Eventually, one bird even picks up a gun and threatens to shoot Mulaney's character in the skit. The remainder then goes through the subsequent iterations Hitchcock had to go through to get the iconic horror film theater-ready.

Surprisingly enough, The Batman director Matt Reeves previously revealed Hitchcock and The Birds have been immensely inspirational when developing the next film featuring the Caped Crusader.

"For me, point of view is really important," Reeves explained back in 2017. "I want to make sure you are experiencing something from the perspective of the main character in the story. I'm a huge Hitchcock fan -- I like the idea of being immersed in that perspective."

More recently, Reeves confirmed the feature wouldn't be based on Year One but rather, an originaly story inspired by various Batman comic lines throughout the years.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

