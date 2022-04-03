Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update Blasts Will Smith and Academy’s Response

Throughout the week, Will Smith dominated the news cycle, a sure guarantee he was going to be a hot topic on Saturday Night Live. In the spotlight the actor was, getting lampooned in both his own skit — one where Chris Redd played the Oscar-winning actor — before being skewered by Colin Jost and Michael Che during the show’s “Weekend Update” sketch.
The vast majority of jokes towards the beginning of the weekly segment focused solely on Smith and his infamous slapping of comedian Chris Rock at last month’s Academy Awards. Suffice to say, Jost, Che, and the rest of the SNL writing crew got plenty of jokes in, entirely at Smith’s expense.
An overwhelming majority of SNL watchers seemed to find most of the jokes funny, though a few detractors were found here and there. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Saturday Night Live is streaming in its entirety on Peacock.