Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

As most expected, Saturday Night Live waited no time at all to lampoon the most infamous slap of the week. Halfway through the live sketch comedy’s latest episode, Chris Redd appeared as Will Smith attending this year’s Academy Awards. Oscars-goers played by Jerrod Carmichael and Kyle Mooney then tried to get selfies with the actor throughout the bit, despite him slapping and cursing out an off-screen voice.

See the sketch for yourself below.

Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock has caused the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to launch a formal investigation into his actions. In light of that news, Smith and his team revealed his intentions to resign from his membership with the Academy.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” Smith’s statement confirming his resignation reads. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Academy President David Rubin acknowledge Smith’s resignation, but reaffirmed his organization’s stance on continuing an investigation into Smith and his actions.

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” the statement reads. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18th.”

Saturday Night Lives airs live on Peacock throughout the rest of Season 47.